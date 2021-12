1 / 10 2021 has been a year of breakouts as well as blows for the cryptocurrency market. From scaling new all-time highs to China's crackdown and the global debate over crypto regulation, the market has been on a rollercoaster ride. 2021 has also seen the metaverse or virtual universe making headlines every other day. In fact, the best performing cryptocurrencies this year, with a collective market cap of over $1 billion, have all been from the metaverse! Let's take a look at some new cryptocurrencies that made their mark this past year.



2 / 10 MANA, the native token of the virtual real estate world, Decentraland put up a phenomenal show in 2021. Its year-to-date (YTD) performance has been robust with returns of over 3,924 percent. The price has jumped to $3.3 at the time of writing from $0.082 with market capitalization at $6 billion. However, MANA only takes the 9th spot on our list of top-performing cryptos this year. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 10 Launched in 2019, ONE, the crypto token of the Harmony blockchain which uses the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism, has grown by over 4,423% YTD! Its price has rocketed from $0.0042 to $0.19 in this period. With a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, Harmony ONE takes the 8th spot on the charts. (Representative image)



4 / 10 Launched in 2020, Kadena is the only Proof-of-Work (PoW) dependent blockchain that is scalable in the crypto universe. Its KDA token has shown a YTD price movement from $0.15 to $11.33, a stellar rise of over 7,453 percent. With a market capitalization of $1.8 billion, Kadena stands 7th on the chart of top-performing cryptocurrencies. (Image: Official website)



5 / 10 Fantom, a provider of ledger services to businesses, and decentralized finance (DeFi) applications is a network of blockchains and has its own FTM token. The price of this cryptocurrency has soared from $0.017 to $1.45, leaping over 8,429 percent YTD The Fantom blockchain aims to solve transaction speed issues faced by smart contract systems. Launched in 2019 and currently commanding a market capitalization of $3.7 billion, the Fantom FTM token secures the 6th spot on this list of performers. (Image: Official website)



6 / 10 Terra is yet another extraordinary blockchain that pegs its native token on the stablecoins that are in turn pegged to the fiat currency. Therefore, it is used to facilitate stable-priced transactions globally. Launched in 2019, its own LUNA token propelled from $0.66 to $63.6, a growth of over 9,536 percent. With a market cap of $23.8 billion, LUNA has earned the 5th spot on the top performance list. (Image: Official website)



7 / 10 Solana, a unique hybrid protocol blockchain that uses Proof-of-History (PoH) over the underlying PoS consensus mechanism, has turned many heads this year. Launched in 2020, it boosts scalability and encourages the creation of more innovative decentralized apps. As a result, its SOL token has delivered a growth of over 12,026 percent YTD with prices rising from $1.5 to $181.9. With a market capitalization of $55.7 billion, SOL enjoys the 4th spot on our list.



8 / 10 By incorporating blockchain technology into gaming, the Sandbox has attracted a lot of attention. It facilitates the buying and selling of virtual assets on its platform as NFTs. Its SAND token, which users must use to make in-game transactions, has shot up from $0.036 to $5.14, an over 14,177 percent rise YTD. With $4.7 billion in market capitalization, SAND comfortably sits 3rd on the list of highflyers. (Image: Shutterstock)



9 / 10 Axie Infinity, a blockchain-powered game of trading and battling, offers players a plethora of digital asset-creation and trading options. Assets are purchased and sold as NFTs with payments through its native AXS token. The novel concept and its speedy adoption have catapulted the price of AXS from $0.54 to $102.21 – a growth of over 18,827 percent YTD. With $6.24 billion in market capitalization, AXS takes the coveted 2nd spot on this list. (Image: Shutterstock)