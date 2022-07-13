Five celebrity NFTs that give back to the society

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have become synonymous with wealth and status, especially with so many celebrities paying top dollar for these digital assets. Actors, singers and star athletes often make headlines with their record NFT purchases, leaving the general audience amazed with the kind of prices these artworks command. However, not much attention is given to celebrities using NFTs for a good cause. This is surprising given that so many Hollywood stars and artists have used these digital assets to give back to society. Moreover, as per January data from The Giving Block, NFTs make up over 30 percent of crypto donations. Keeping this in mind, let’s look at some celebrity NFT projects that created value for society and the well-being of others-