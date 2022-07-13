Five celebrity NFTs that give back to the society



1 / 5 Kate Moss – Drive/Sleep/Walk with Kate | Kate Moss recently auctioned three video NFTs of herself sleeping, walking, and driving. She wanted to use NFTs to set a precedent for women and online ownership via blockchain technology. She believes it can give women authority over their image and receive rightful compensation for their usage and distribution. The proceeds from the sale of the NFTs would go to Gurls Talk, a mental health charity organisation that helps women to discuss difficult issues. (Image: Shutterstock)



2 / 5 Cara Delevingne – Poetry video| In May 2021, supermodel Cara Delevingne partnered with anonymous artist, ChemicalX to release a unique NFT video. The artwork is titled ‘Mine’ and features Delevingne reciting a poem centred around her vagina. The poem is based on the themes of ownership and female empowerment. All the proceeds from the sale of this NFT would go to the Cara Delevingne Foundation; a non-profit organisation that supports the LGBTQ community, women’s rights, and environmental and mental health causes. (Image: Shutterstock)



3 / 5 Shaquille O’Neal – Shaq Gives Back | Shaq Gives Back features 10,000 unique NFTs. Each of these NFTs is an image of Shaq sporting different costumes, team jerseys, accessories, and even food items. Within 24 hours of its release, the collection raised USD 2 million. The proceeds would go to the Shaq Foundation, which has partnered with the Boys & Girls Clubs of America to help needy children across the US. (Image: Shutterstock)



4 / 5 Shawn Mendes – Wonder | When musician Shawn Mendes released his album Wonder, he partnered with NFT company Genies to release a set of digital products, including necklaces and earrings in the form of NFTs. The profits were used by the Shawn Mendes Foundation and Wonder Grants program to support young creators. The collection had raised over USD 10 million within ten minutes of release. (Image: Shutterstock)