Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin continues to be below $21,000, Ethereum, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu gain

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday ahead of the Fed policy meet announcement. Bitcoin maintained its ground below $21,000. The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion, with a volume of $88.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.3 percent to $20,502.6, holding ground below $21,000. Its market value stood at $393.4 billion. The trade volume was at $44.4 billion.

"BTC has bounced off its immediate support level at $20,463, indicating the buyers’ strength. The next resistance would be at $21,000. If BTC can break that level, the next would be $21,500," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, was largely unchanged at $1,590 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $194.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $18.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "The target would be the $1,700 zone if ETH can retain the gains. The upcoming United States Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday would likely be the trigger to either extending the gains or shifting the direction."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.7 percent to $0.4. Its market value stood at $18.7 billion. The trade volume was at $6 billion.

Solana | Solana fell 1.4 percent to $32.7 with a market capitalisation of $11.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu jumped 5.4 percent with a market capitalisation of almost $7 billion. The trade volume was almost $854 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 0.9 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $8 billion. The trade volume was $348.9 million in the last 24 hours.