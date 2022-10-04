Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin gains but trades below $20,000; Ethereum rises above $1,300

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies extended gains on Tuesday. Ethereum climbed above $1,300, Bitcoin continued to hover below $20,000. The global crypto market cap stood at $941.5 billion, with a volume of $52.1 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 2.2 percent to $19,553. Its market value stood at $374.7 billion. The trade volume was at $29.4 billion.

"If BTC can continue the gains for the day, we might see it reach US$20,000 soon," said Edul Patel, CEO and Co-Founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 2.5 percent up at $1,321.6 with a market capitalisation of $162.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $9.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Since the Merge, ETH has slowed down a bit with several macroeconomic factors affecting the crypto market. Bulls may take a little more time to digest these factors and make sharp market movements."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.2 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at almost $8 billion. The trade volume was at $185.6 billion.

Solana | Solana climbed 2.6 percent to $33.1 with a market capitalisation of $11.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $610.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $174.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon jumped 5.3 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.1 billion. The trade volume was $356.4 million in the last 24 hours.