Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethereum falls 2%

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies rose on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $927.3 billion, with a volume of $54.2 million in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.1 percent to $19,287.2. Its market value stood at $370.1 billion. The trade volume was at $30.4 billion.

2 / 8

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex said, "Despite the slight decline in price today, bulls might keep targeting BTC’s key psychological level at $20,000. Since both bulls and bears struggle for dominance, we might not see any sharp movements in BTC. But, if BTC fails to hold the gained initiative, we might see it drop below the current level."

3 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slumped 2.1 percent to $1,305.1 with a market capitalisation of $159.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $10.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

4 / 8

On Ethereum, Patel said, "We might see a bearish trend as there was a strong resistance at the previous high and a swift decline. If bulls can overcome the pressure, the next target for ETH will likely be in the $1,380 region."

5 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $7.9 billion. The trade volume was at $241.1 billion.

6 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 2.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.6 billion. The trade volume was $169.1 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8

Solana | Solana plunged 3.4 percent to $30.1 with a market capitalisation of $10.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $716.1 million in the last 24 hours.

8 / 8

Polygon | Polygon rose 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.5 billion. The trade volume was $486.6 million in the last 24 hours.