    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newscryptocurrency Newscryptocurrency prices today bitcoin ethereum solana shiba inu fall dogecoin polygon rise 14977731.htm

    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethereum falls 2%

    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethereum falls 2%

    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethereum falls 2%
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Most cryptocurrencies rose on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $927.3 billion, with a volume of $54.2 million in the past 24 hours.

    1 / 8

    Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.1 percent to $19,287.2. Its market value stood at $370.1 billion. The trade volume was at $30.4 billion.

    2 / 8

    Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex said, "Despite the slight decline in price today, bulls might keep targeting BTC’s key psychological level at $20,000. Since both bulls and bears struggle for dominance, we might not see any sharp movements in BTC. But, if BTC fails to hold the gained initiative, we might see it drop below the current level."

    3 / 8

    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slumped 2.1 percent to $1,305.1 with a market capitalisation of $159.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $10.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

    4 / 8

    On Ethereum, Patel said, "We might see a bearish trend as there was a strong resistance at the previous high and a swift decline. If bulls can overcome the pressure, the next target for ETH will likely be in the $1,380 region."

    5 / 8

    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at $7.9 billion. The trade volume was at $241.1 billion.

    6 / 8

    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 2.8 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.6 billion. The trade volume was $169.1 million in the last 24 hours.

    7 / 8

    Solana | Solana plunged 3.4 percent to $30.1 with a market capitalisation of $10.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $716.1 million in the last 24 hours.

    8 / 8

    Polygon | Polygon rose 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.5 billion. The trade volume was $486.6 million in the last 24 hours.

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Next Article

    5 tips to build a balanced crypto portfolio

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng