Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin holds above $20,000, Ethereum down 3.2%

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies fell on Friday. The global crypto market cap crossed $1 trillion ahead of Fed monetary meeting, with a volume of $87.5 million in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 2.6 percent to $20,180.8. Its market value stood at $387.7 billion. The trade volume was at $49.8 billion. The token has gained 6.4 percent in the past seven days.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slumped 3.3 percent to $1,502.8 with a market capitalisation of $184 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $23.1 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has surged 17.6 percent in the last one week.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 4.1 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $10.6 billion. The trade volume was at $2.4 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 5.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.8 billion. The trade volume was $507.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana fell 4.1 percent to $30.4 with a market capitalisation of $10.9 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 2.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.9 billion. The trade volume was $491.8 million in the last 24 hours.

Organization for Economic co-operation & Development has developed crypto asset reporting framework. The reporting scope expands to include digital assets. The framework has been developed with an intent to have visibility over exchanges, intermediaries and wallet service providers.

Year-to-date crypto currencies' movement:

Bitcoin: -56 percent

Ethereum: -59 percent

XRP: -44 percent

Cardano: -70.5 percent

Polygon: -64 percent

Dogecoin: -56 percent

Solana: -82 percent