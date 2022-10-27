Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin climbs above $20,000, Ethereum jumps over 5%

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies extended gains on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion, with a volume of $103.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 3.2 percent to $20,849.5. Its market value stood at $399.1 billion. The trade volume was at $58.7 billion.

"Bitcoin had a sudden spike reaching above $20,700 after experiencing three weeks of stagnation," pointed out Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 5.5 percent to $1,565 with a market capitalisation of $190.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $31.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum is showcasing a significant price improvement in a single day, touching $1,550 after prolonged stagnation."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped as much as 21.1 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $10.3 billion. The trade volume was at $1.7 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu surged 12.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.4 billion. The trade volume was $599 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana rose 2.9 percent to $32 with a market capitalisation of $11.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 1.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume was $580.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Patel added, "Toncoin and Dogecoin are among the smaller altcoins that attained double-digit gains. This upward momentum created a spillover effect for crypto-related stocks as well. The share price of Coinbase and MicroStrategy are up by 13 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively."