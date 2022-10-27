    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newscryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin climbs above $20,000, Ethereum jumps over 5%

    Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin climbs above $20,000, Ethereum jumps over 5%

    Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin climbs above $20,000, Ethereum jumps over 5%
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Most cryptocurrencies extended gains on Thursday. The global crypto market cap stood at $1 trillion, with a volume of $103.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

    1 / 9

    Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 3.2 percent to $20,849.5. Its market value stood at $399.1 billion. The trade volume was at $58.7 billion.

    2 / 9

    "Bitcoin had a sudden spike reaching above $20,700 after experiencing three weeks of stagnation," pointed out Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

    3 / 9

    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 5.5 percent to $1,565 with a market capitalisation of $190.4 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $31.1 billion in the last 24 hours.

    4 / 9

    On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum is showcasing a significant price improvement in a single day, touching $1,550 after prolonged stagnation."

    5 / 9

    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped as much as 21.1 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $10.3 billion. The trade volume was at $1.7 billion.

    6 / 9

    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu surged 12.7 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.4 billion. The trade volume was $599 million in the last 24 hours.

    7 / 9

    Solana | Solana rose 2.9 percent to $32 with a market capitalisation of $11.5 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

    8 / 9

    Polygon | Polygon rose 1.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $8.2 billion. The trade volume was $580.2 million in the last 24 hours.

    9 / 9

    Patel added, "Toncoin and Dogecoin are among the smaller altcoins that attained double-digit gains. This upward momentum created a spillover effect for crypto-related stocks as well. The share price of Coinbase and MicroStrategy are up by 13 percent and 11.6 percent, respectively."

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    Three digital asset management firms under ED, IT dept scanner for Rs 28,000 crore transaction

    Next Article

    Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin holds $19,000, Ethereum falls

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng