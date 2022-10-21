Cryptocurrency Prices Today: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethereum falls 0.7%

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies fell on Friday. The global crypto market cap stood at $906.7 billion, with a volume of $48 million in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.5 percent to $19,044.5. Its market value stood at $365.7 billion. The trade volume was at $23.6 billion. The token has fallen 3.7 percent in the last seven days.

"BTC has hit a peak of $19,280 as the bulls rejected a breakout below the vital support at $18,900. As bulls have become active in the market, we might see BTC touching $19,600 in the coming days. The second largest cryptocurrency," Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.7 percent to $1,283.1 with a market capitalisation of $157.6 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.6 billion in the last 24 hours. The token has fallen 3.1 percent in the last seven days.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum, is trading near its local resistance level at $1,295. If bulls can hold the gained initiative today, ETH might likely rise to the $1,300 level."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, slumped 3.1 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $7.8 billion. The trade volume was at $233.5 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.4 billion. The trade volume was $146.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana slipped 5.8 percent to $27.5 with a market capitalisation of nearly $10 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $786.3 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon slumped 5.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $7 billion. The trade volume was $366.6 million in the last 24 hours.