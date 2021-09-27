Cryptocurrency prices on September 27: Ether, Solana outperform Bitcoin, rise 10%

The crypto market is trading in the green Monday morning, having rebounded from selling driven by an intensifying crackdown on the asset class in China, as buy-the-dip speculators swooped in. Bitcoin, the largest coin, was up about 4.5 percent at $44,051, having fallen to just below $41,000 in the wake of Friday's announcement of a blanket ban on crypto mining and transactions in China—the most wide-ranging clampdown yet. Rival token ether rose 2 percent to $3,136 and has recouped its Friday losses. Here are the prices of the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap (as of 7:50 am) – data sourced from coinmarketcap.com: