The crypto market is trading below the flatline Wednesday morning as Bitcoin briefly slipped to $40,000 and then climbed back up to trade above $41,000. The coin is down nearly 2 percent for the day and 1 percent for the week. Altcoins are following this downtrend, with Ether falling as much as 3 percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 am):