Cryptocurrency prices on September 9: Bitcoin slips to $46,000; Solana jumps 18%

The cryptocurrency market is trading in the red Thursday morning, as Bitcoin slipped further to trade at $46,200. However, some volatility in bitcoin eased Wednesday. But the threat of a US lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc underscored the rocky road ahead for cryptocurrencies. Trading in bitcoin was less hectic after the cryptocurrency suffered its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months Tuesday, when it hit a near four-month high of $52,956 before ending the day down 11.1 percent, its largest percentage drop since June 2. At one point on Tuesday, the digital currency fell as much as 18.6 percent, wiping out more than $180 billion in market value. Almost all altcoins, with an exception of stablecoins, have followed Bitcoin’s crash to trade in the red. Ether, number second crypto, is down nearly 2 percent, slipping over 8 percent in the last seven days. However, bucking the trend is Solana that has surged 18 percent in the last 24 hours and 90 percent in the last seven days. This Ethereum rival has now jumped to the 6th spot in the crypto top 10 list. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 7:50 am):