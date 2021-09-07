Cryptocurrency prices on September 7: Bitcoin trades above $52,600; Solana rises 22%

The crypto market is trading broadly in the green Tuesday morning with Bitcoin trading above $52,600. A day before accepting it a legal tender alongside US dollar, El Salvador bought its first bitcoins sending the coin surging nearly 2 percent higher to $52,677. The coin has surged over 12 percent in the past seven days. Ether on the other hand, has surged over 22 percent this week as it trades at $3,937. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies as of 8:20 am, data sourced from CoinMarketCap: