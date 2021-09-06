Cryptocurrency prices on September 6: Bitcoin at 3.5-month high, trades above $50k; Ether, Dogecoin rally

The crypto market is trading broadly in the green Friday as Bitcoin climbs to a 3.5-month high to trade above $50,000. Moreover, Ether, the native token of the Ethereum blockchain, pushed past a key psychological level of $4,000. The coins were largely buoyed by the impetus from a US report that showed lackluster growth in the job market. This fueled speculations that Fed might maintain its bond buying program longer than expected. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:20 am IST):