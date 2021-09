The crypto market was broadly trading in the green Thursday morning with Bitcoin at $43,000, rising over 4 percent. Altcoins followed the uptrend, with Ether rising over 4 percent. Binance Coin has risen the most, surging almost 12 percent. While Polkadot is up over 4 percent, Dogecoin is up 2 percent and Solana is up 1 percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest coins as of 8:30 am, as per data sourced from coinmarketcap.com