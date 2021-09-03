Cryptocurrency prices on September 3: Bitcoin hits $50,000, slips 1.5%; Solana rallies 22%

The crypto market is trading mixed Friday morning with Bitcoin trading above $48,000. The world’s largest coin had hit $50,000 Thursday for the first time since August 23, but soon underwent profit booking and slipped over 1.5 percent. Ether, on the other hand, continues to maintain its bullish trend, rising nearly a percent higher to trade at $3,771. The coin has surged over 20 percent in the past week. Solana continues to rise higher, currently trading nearly 22 percent higher in the past 24 hours. It has risen over 60 percent in the past week. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 IST):