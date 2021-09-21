Cryptocurrency prices on September 21: Bitcoin plunges to $42,000; altcoins sink 10%

The crypto market sank Monday and continued to trade in the red Tuesday as concerns over the spill over risk to global economy from Chinese property giant, Evergrande spread across the financial markets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled to $42,453.97, its lowest level since Aug. 7 before trimming some losses to trade down 7 percent at $42,912. Smaller rival ether fell more than 10 percent below $3,000 for the first time since early August. It was last down nearly 6 percent at $3,027. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:05 pm IST):