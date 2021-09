The crypto market is trading in the red Monday morning with Bitcoin falling nearly 4 percent to $46,121. Altcoins followed this slide as Ether slumped over 5.5 percent. Dogecoin fell over 6 percent and Polkadot, Solana were down nearly 6 percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:20 am):