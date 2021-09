The crypto market is broadly trading in the green Thursday morning with Bitcoin breaking above $48,000. It has risen over 5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $49,711. Ether, however, surged over 10 percent during this time to trade at $3,755 and analysts say it is poised to touch $4,000. Meanwhile, altcoins like Dogecoin and Cardano are also up nearly 10 percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 am IST):