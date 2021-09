The crypto market is trading in the red Friday morning with Bitcoin slipping below the $48,000 level. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was last trading at $47,846, nearly 2 percent in the red. Ether and Dogecoin also declined over 2 percent with Bitcoin. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, as of 7:50 am (data sourced from CoinMarketCap):