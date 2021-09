The crypto market is trading broadly in the green Thursday morning with Bitcoin at $48,000. The coin has recouped its losses and is trading 5 percent higher in the last seven days. Altcoins like Ether and Dogecoin are following Bitcoin, with both the coins surging 5 and 1 percent, respectively. However, Solana and Polkadot, also known as the Ethereum killers, are down over 3 percent, each. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:15 IST):