Cryptocurrency prices on September 15: Bitcoin rises above $47,000; Ether, Dogecoin up 3%

The crypto market is trading broadly in the green Wednesday morning, with Bitcoin rallying 5 percent to top $47,000. Despite the recovery, however, Bitcoin’s Fear & Greed Index moved sharply into “fear” territory, CoinDesk reported. Altcoins have followed this recovery, with Ether and Dogecoin rising over 3 percent. Polkadot has surged over 8 percent, rising nearly 30 percent in the last seven days. The coins reacted very little to US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Gary Gensler broadened his pitch for greater regulatory oversight of this market. Here are the prices of the ten largest coins as of 8:25 am, data sourced from CoinMarketCap: