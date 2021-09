The crypto market was trading in the red Tuesday morning as Bitcoin continued to trade flat above $45,000. The coin had slipped to $44,000 earlier on Monday after Walmart clarified it is not accepting payments in Litecoin. Altcoins continue underperforming Bitcoin, except Solana. The SOL token has climbed 3 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $165. Here are the prices of the ten largest digital coins as of 8:10 (data sourced from CoinMarketCap):