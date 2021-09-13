Cryptocurrency prices on September 13: Bitcoin slips to $45,000; Polkadot rises 16%

The crypto market is trading broadly in the red Monday even though the sell-off seen last week appears to be stabilising. Bitcoin, the largest coin by market cap, is back to trading at $45,000 after hitting three-month highs of $52,000 earlier last week. The coin is down over 13 percent in the last seven days. However, altcoins are underperforming Bitcoin. Major altcoins like Ether, Cardano, Dogecoin, and Ripple XRP are all down 16, 15, 23, and 18 percent respectively in the last seven days. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies as of 8:15 am, data sourced from CoinMarketCap: