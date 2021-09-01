Cryptocurrency prices on September 1: Bitcoin slips to $46,000; Ether, Dogecoin rise

The cryptocurrency market is trading mixed Wednesday morning with Bitcoin trading in the red. Reports suggest bitcoin investors have shifted their focus to the increasing regulatory scrutiny on the sector. Bitcoin is trading at 0.14 percent down at $46,903. On Tuesday, China’s central bank reiterated the perceived risks involved in crypto trading. On the other hand, analysts are waiting for US SEC to decide whether or not to approve a bitcoin-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF). Meanwhile, some altcoins were trading in the green, with Ether rising over 6 percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:35 IST):