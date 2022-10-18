    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Cryptocurrency prices on October 18: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethereum jumps 2%

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.2 percent to $19,593.2 while the second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 2.4 percent to $1,337.2.

    Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.2 percent to $19,593.2. Its market value stood at $375.1 billion. The trade volume was at $27.8 billion.

    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 2.4 percent to $1,337.2 with a market capitalisation of $163.2 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, gained 2 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $7.9 billion. The trade volume was at $182.9 billion.

    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu gained 1.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.7 billion. The trade volume was $126.1 million in the last 24 hours.

    Solana | Solana rose 3 percent to $29.9 with a market capitalisation of $11.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $652.8 million in the last 24 hours.

    Polygon | Polygon rose 8.6 percent with a market capitalisation of almost $7.6 billion. The trade volume was $412.7 million in the last 24 hours.

