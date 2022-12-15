English
Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls 4%, Ethereum by 2%

By Sangam Singh  Dec 15, 2022 9:28:23 AM IST (Published)

Cryptocurrencies edged lower on Thursday with Bitcoin and Ethererum falling nearly four and two percent respectively.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell nearly four percent to $17,724.9. Its market value stood at $340.7 billion. The trade volume was at $26.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell by 2 percent to nearly $1,292.1 with a market capitalisation of $158.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 4.17 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $11.6 billion. The trade volume was at $592.6 million.

Solana | Solana jumped 2.3 percent to $14.2 with a market capitalisation of $5.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $465.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 3.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.8 billion. The trade volume was $119.6 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 3.1 percent to $0.9 with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume was $338.4 million in the last 24 hours.

