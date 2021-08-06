Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on August 6: Bitcoin retests $40k, underperforms Ether; Uniswap up 10%

Updated : August 06, 2021 08:00 AM IST

The crypto market is trading mixed Friday, with Bitcoin trading at $40,270 – up over 2 percent. Ether, on the other hand, was trading nearly 4 percent higher after the latest hard fork update, also called London, was officially activated on the Ethereum blockchain. After a few months of consolidation, Ether is outperforming Bitcoin. In the past week, while Ether has risen over 14 percent, Bitcoin is up only half a percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 7:51 am IST):

1. Bitcoin: $40,303, 24-hour change: 2.40 percent, 7-day change: 0.49 percent

2. Ether: $2,791, 24-hour change: 3.76 percent, 7-day change: 14.73 percent

3. Tether: $1, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

4. Binance Coin: $335, 24-hour change: 0.63 percent, 7-day change: 3.94 percent

5. Cardano: $1.38, 24-hour change: -0.01 percent, 7-day change: 5.31 percent

6. XRP: $7303, 24-hour change: 0.81 percent, 7-day change: -3.31 percent

7. USD Coin: $0.9997, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.03 percent

8. Dogecoin: $0.1991, 24-hour change: -0.38 percent, 7-day change: -4.67 percent

9. Polkadot: $18.75, 24-hour change: -2.10 percent, 7-day change: 21.14 percent

10. Uniswap: $25.41, 24-hour change: 9.23 percent, 7-day change: 23.27 percent

