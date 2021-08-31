Cryptocurrency prices on August 31: Bitcoin retreats as investors prefer altcoins; Solana rises 12%

The crypto market is trading mixed Tuesday morning as Bitcoin slipped below $46,000 and then climbed back up. The coin is down over 3 percent as investor focus shifts to altcoins. Altcoins is a term used to describe coins besides Bitcoin. Data from CoinShares and Bloomberg showed bitcoin based investment products witnessed their 8th consecutive week of outflow. However, altcoin-based products continued to witness fresh interest. Solana, which is rapidly climbing up the rank of the market chart, is up 50 percent this week. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 am):