The crypto market witnessed broad-based selling as investors seem to shift towards equities and other assets. Bitcoin, Ether, Binance Coin and XRP declined over 1 percent at the time of writing. Meanwhile, Solana witnessed buying as the prices traded over 3 percent higher. Here are the prices of the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap (as of 12:45 pm) – data sourced from coinmarketcap.com: