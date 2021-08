The crypto market was broadly trading in the red Friday morning as bullish sentiment seemed to wane. Bitcoin was trading 3 percent lower at the time of writing, at $47,389 ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole symposium. Some volatility could also be due to the month-end option expiration. Ether was also down 3 percent at $3,123. Here are the prices of the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies by market cap (as of 8:10 am) – data sourced from coinmarketcap.com: