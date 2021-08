The crypto market is trading mixed Thursday morning as Bitcoin rises above $48,000. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is trading over a percent higher at $48,832. The cryptocurrency is up over 9 percent this week. Ether, Bitcoin’s rival coin, is up half a percent at $3,213. It is up nearly 7 percent this week. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:00 IST):