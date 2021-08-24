Cryptocurrency prices on August 24: Bitcoin stalls near $50,000, down 1%; Binance Coin rises 10%

The crypto currency market is trading mixed Tuesday morning, with Bitcoin trading below $50,000. Bitcoin's price surged past $50,000 Monday for the first time since May, but the rebound from a months-long slump later ran out of steam. The world's largest cryptocurrency was last down 1.5 percent at $49,116. It had risen as high as $50,562 as investors bet that the prospect of more US stimulus spending would lead to further gains, and more mainstream financial services firms made moves in the nascent asset class. The price retreat was predominately driven by profit taking, according to analysts. Meanwhile, the price of rival cryptocurrency ether was last up 1 percent at $3,299. The cryptocurrency recovery comes as some more established financial services companies offer their customers access to virtual coins. PayPal Holdings Inc said Monday it would allow customers in Britain to buy, sell, and hold bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies starting this week. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:05 pm IST):