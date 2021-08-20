Cryptocurrency prices on August 20: Bitcoin above $47,000; Polkadot up 10%

The cryptocurrency market is trading broadly in the green Friday with Bitcoin rising 6 percent. Various reports on the regulatory crackdown on China, hacking events, and the release of minutes by the Federal Reserve kept investors on the sidelines the last few days. While Bitcoin is up over 4 percent for the week, it has underperformed several altcoins. Cardano is up 28 percent this week and Solana is up 70 percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:25 am):