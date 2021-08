The cryptocurrency market is trading in the red Wednesday morning and Bitcoin is down over 3 percent. Analysts tell CoinDesk, while they are optimistic about long-term recovery in crypto prices, the pace of upside may slowdown in the near-term. Traders are also conscious of the regulatory crackdown on cryptos in various countries like China, Spain, and South Korea. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies as of 8:25 am, data sourced from CoinMarketCap: