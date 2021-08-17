Cryptocurrency prices on August 17: Bitcoin back at $45,000; Dogecoin, Ether down 3%; Solana jumps 30%

The crypto market is trading mixed Tuesday with Bitcoin in the red, above the $45,000 level. The world’s largest cryptocurrency was last trading at $46,381, nearly 3 percent in the red. Ether and Dogecoin also declined over 3 percent with Bitcoin. But some other altcoins like Polkadot and Solana are enjoying a massive rally. Meanwhile, on Monday, the total crypto market cap surpassed $2 trillion for the first time since May. However, since then, the market cap has declined slightly. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, as of 8:20 am (data sourced from CoinMarketCap):