Cryptocurrency prices on August 13: Bitcoin takes a breather, slips 2%; Cardano up 2%

The crypto market is trading broadly in the red Thursday after notching gains in the past week. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, had reached a three-month high of $46,000 earlier this week. According to a report in CoinDesk, analysts said the coin is taking a breather from the recent rally. It was last trading over 2 percent down, but marginally above $45,000. The coin has surged over 10 percent in the last 7 days. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies as of 8:20 am, data sourced from CoinMarketCap: