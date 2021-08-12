Cryptocurrency Prices on August 12: Bitcoin trades above $46,000; Dogecoin jumps 12%

The crypto market is trading in the green Thursday even as the US consumer prices increased slowly though they were at a 13-year high on a yearly basis, according to a Reuters report. Bitcoin was trading over 1.5 percent higher at $46,132—the highest level since mid-May. The coin is up over 55 percent year-to-date and the return of retail investors is pulling the price higher, as per a CoinDesk report. Ether also enjoyed a bullish rally Wednesday and early Thursday, but coins like XRP and Dogecoin surged over 20 and 12 percent, respectively in 24 hours. Whereas in the last week, the two coins have surged over 45 percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:25 IST):