  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Photos Cryptocurrency
Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on August 11: Bitcoin trades above $45,000; Dogecoin, Ether rise

Updated : August 11, 2021 08:02 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market is trading broadly green Wednesday morning, but Bitcoin is trading sideways, though still above $45,000-levels. The coin has gained over 20 percent in the last seven days. Ether, on the other hand, is up 1.5 percent at $3,167—up over 25 percent in the last seven days. Altcoins are also surging with Cardano rising over 15 percent in the last 24 hours. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:00 am):

CNBCTV18.com

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $45,739, 24-hour change: -0.24 percent, 7-day change: 20 percent
1. Bitcoin: $45,739, 24-hour change: -0.24 percent, 7-day change: 20 percent
2. Ether: $3,163, 24-hour change: 1.13 percent, 7-day change: 25.70 percent
2. Ether: $3,163, 24-hour change: 1.13 percent, 7-day change: 25.70 percent
3. Binance Coin: $381.30, 24-hour change: 8.10 percent, 7-day change: 17.97 percent
3. Binance Coin: $381.30, 24-hour change: 8.10 percent, 7-day change: 17.97 percent
4. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent
4. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent
5. Cardano: $1.70, 24-hour change: 15.83 percent, 7-day change: 25.98 percent
5. Cardano: $1.70, 24-hour change: 15.83 percent, 7-day change: 25.98 percent
6. XRP: $0.8709, 24-hour change: 7.21 percent, 7-day change: 21.59 percent
6. XRP: $0.8709, 24-hour change: 7.21 percent, 7-day change: 21.59 percent
7. Dogecoin: $0.2593, 24-hour change: 1.85 percent, 7-day change: 31.70 percent
7. Dogecoin: $0.2593, 24-hour change: 1.85 percent, 7-day change: 31.70 percent
8. USD Coin: $0.99, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.04 percent
8. USD Coin: $0.99, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.04 percent
9. Polkadot: $20.99, 24-hour change: 2.97 percent, 7-day change: 19.23 percent
9. Polkadot: $20.99, 24-hour change: 2.97 percent, 7-day change: 19.23 percent
10. Uniswap: $29.36, 24-hour change: 2.17 percent, 7-day change: 36.76 percent
10. Uniswap: $29.36, 24-hour change: 2.17 percent, 7-day change: 36.76 percent
Published : August 11, 2021 08:02 AM IST

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Ask Our Experts CNBC TV18

Advertisement