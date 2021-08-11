Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on August 11: Bitcoin trades above $45,000; Dogecoin, Ether rise

Updated : August 11, 2021 08:02 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market is trading broadly green Wednesday morning, but Bitcoin is trading sideways, though still above $45,000-levels. The coin has gained over 20 percent in the last seven days. Ether, on the other hand, is up 1.5 percent at $3,167—up over 25 percent in the last seven days. Altcoins are also surging with Cardano rising over 15 percent in the last 24 hours. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:00 am):

1. Bitcoin: $45,739, 24-hour change: -0.24 percent, 7-day change: 20 percent

2. Ether: $3,163, 24-hour change: 1.13 percent, 7-day change: 25.70 percent

3. Binance Coin: $381.30, 24-hour change: 8.10 percent, 7-day change: 17.97 percent

4. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

5. Cardano: $1.70, 24-hour change: 15.83 percent, 7-day change: 25.98 percent

6. XRP: $0.8709, 24-hour change: 7.21 percent, 7-day change: 21.59 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2593, 24-hour change: 1.85 percent, 7-day change: 31.70 percent

8. USD Coin: $0.99, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.04 percent

9. Polkadot: $20.99, 24-hour change: 2.97 percent, 7-day change: 19.23 percent

10. Uniswap: $29.36, 24-hour change: 2.17 percent, 7-day change: 36.76 percent

