Cryptocurrency prices on August 10: Bitcoin trades above $45,000; Ether, Dogecoin surge 6%

Updated : August 10, 2021 08:04 AM IST

The crypto market is trading in the green Tuesday morning as policymakers in the US hash out last-minute compromises over taxing crypto-related assets. Bitcoin, crossed the $45,000 level Monday, with the coin still rising over 6 percent higher at $46,038. Ether too surged over 6 percent to trade at $3,133. Both the coins have risen over 18 and 22 percent higher, respectively, over the past week. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:00 IST):

1. Bitcoin: $46,038, 24-hour change: 6.73 percent, 7-day change: 18.09 percent

2. Ether: $3,129, 24-hour change: 6.80 percent, 7-day change: 21.81 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.00 percent, 7-day change: -0.03 percent

4. Binance Coin: $352.92, 24-hour change: 4.81 percent, 7-day change: 7.52 percent

5. Cardano: $1.47, 24-hour change: 4.60 percent, 7-day change: 13.14 percent

6. XRP: $0.8129, 24-hour change: 5.07 percent, 7-day change: 11.42 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2551, 24-hour change: 6.44 percent, 7-day change: 26.28 percent

8. USD Coin: $0.9997, 24-hour change: -0.01 percent, 7-day change: -0.06 percent

9. Polkadot: $20.40, 24-hour change: 6.56 percent, 7-day change: 12.12 percent

10. Uniswap: $28.72, 24-hour change: 11.07 percent, 7-day change: 30.40 percent

