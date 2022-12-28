Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana fall over 1%

SUMMARY Major cryptocurrencies moved lower on Wednesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $805.50 billion, with a volume of $26.90 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 5

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.09 percent to $16,695.2. Its market value stood at $321.31 billion. The trade volume was at $15.29 billion.

2 / 5

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.39 percent to $1,207.58 with a market capitalisation of $148.01 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $3.97 billion in the last 24 hours.

3 / 5

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.6 billion. The trade volume was $55.2 million in the last 24 hours.

4 / 5

Solana | Solana fell 1.81 percent to $0.01 with a market capitalisation of $4.48 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $82.83 million in the last 24 hours.

5 / 5

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.75 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.01 billion. The trade volume was $167.41 million in the last 24 hours.