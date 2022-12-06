SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies edged lower on December 6. The global crypto market cap stood at $855.58 billion, with a volume of nearly $40.08 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 1.30 percent to $17,044.5. Its market value stood at $327.6 billion. The trade volume was at $21.51 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 1.94 percent to $1265.28 with a market capitalisation of $154.82 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $5.97 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 1.94 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at almost $13.58 billion. The trade volume was at $1.04 million.

Solana | Solana fell 0.39 percent to $13.99 with a market capitalisation of $5.11 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $307.52 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.75 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.18 billion. The trade volume was $248.81 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.57 percent to $0.91 with a market capitalisation of 8.02 billion. The trade volume was $311.02 million in the last 24 hours.