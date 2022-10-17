Cryptocurrency prices on October 17: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethereum jumps 1%

SUMMARY Most cryptocurrencies declined after the CPI’s data was released for September. Bitcoin rose, but remained below $20,000 mark, Ethereum continues to be below $1,300. The global crypto market cap stood at $919.9 billion, with a volume of $937.7 million in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.4 percent to $19,180.6. Its market value stood at $368.1 billion. The trade volume was at $18.5 billion.

"BTC is currently trading above the $19,000 level, and there is hardly any movement indicating neither bulls nor bears control the price. In such a case, there might not be any sharp moves in the price action. BTC might trade sideways for a few days between the $19,000 and $19,200 range," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped 1.1 percent to $1,296.9 with a market capitalisation of $158.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $7.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "On the other hand, Ethereum was changing hands at the $1,300 level. If ETH can hold above the current level, we might see ETH reaching $1,400 soon."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 0.6 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $7.8 billion. The trade volume was at $158.7 billion.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.4 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.6 billion. The trade volume was $113.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Solana | Solana rose 0.5 percent to $29.9 with a market capitalisation of $10.7 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 0.6 percent with a market capitalisation of almost $7 billion. The trade volume was $163.3 million in the last 24 hours.