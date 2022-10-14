Cryptocurrency prices on October 14: Bitcoin, Ethereum jump over 3%

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies rose after the release of the US higher-than-expected inflation data. Bitcoin continued to hover above $19,000 levels, and Ethereum bounced back above $1,300. The global crypto market cap stood at $941.9 billion, with a volume of $87.9 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, jumped 3.7 percent to $19,809.2. Its market value stood at $380 billion. The trade volume was at $48.9 billion.

2 / 8

"BTC rose by nearly four percent after dropping to its lowest at $18,300 post-CPI’s release. If BTC can move above the current level today, retaining its gains, we might see it rise to $20,000 soon," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder Mudrex.

3 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, jumped three percent to $1,325.4 with a market capitalisation of $162.9 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $19.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

4 / 8

On Ethereum and over crypto spectrum, Patel said, "Ethereum also covered its losses by gaining a decent amount. The price action correlated with equities even though the magnitude was not the same, as buyers entered the market mid-day. The coming days would remain range-bound for the crypto spectrum."

5 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 2.4 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $8 billion. The trade volume was at $475.5 billion.

6 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu surged 5.6 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.8 billion. The trade volume was $467.8 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8

Solana | Solana rose 1.6 percent to $31.7 with a market capitalisation of $11.4 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.4 billion in the last 24 hours.

8 / 8

Polygon | Polygon jumped 5.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $7 billion. The trade volume was $451.3 million in the last 24 hours.