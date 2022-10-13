Cryptocurrency prices on October 13: Bitcoin remains above $19,000, Ethereum below $1,300

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Thursday. Bitcoin continued to hover above $19,000 levels, and Ethereum remained below $1,300. The global crypto market cap stood at $918.6 billion, with a volume of $44.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.1 percent to $19,084.5. Its market value stood at $366.5 billion. The trade volume was at $24.6 billion.

"BTC is currently trading at the $19,000 level. Bulls could not seize the initiative after slight gains at the start of the day. If BTC can move above the current level, we might see it rise to $20,00 soon. But if it falls below the current level, the next support would be $18,843," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.4 percent to $1,289.2 with a market capitalisation of $158.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum is one of the biggest gainers, with a rise of 0.85 percent over the past day. If ETH can continue to rise, bulls have an opportunity to seize the initiative to the next significant mark at $1,300."

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 2.3 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $7.9 billion. The trade volume was at $196.2 billion.

Solana | Solana fell 0.5 percent to $30.7 with a market capitalisation of $11.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $468.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 2.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.6 billion. The trade volume was $125.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon plunged three percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was $181.9 million in the last 24 hours.