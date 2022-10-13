    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    cryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency prices on October 13: Bitcoin remains above $19,000, Ethereum below $1,300

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Updated)

    SUMMARY

    Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Thursday. Bitcoin continued to hover above $19,000 levels, and Ethereum remained below $1,300. The global crypto market cap stood at $918.6 billion, with a volume of $44.2 billion in the past 24 hours.

    bitcoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, bitcoin prices October 13
    Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.1 percent to $19,084.5. Its market value stood at $366.5 billion. The trade volume was at $24.6 billion.

    "BTC is currently trading at the $19,000 level. Bulls could not seize the initiative after slight gains at the start of the day. If BTC can move above the current level, we might see it rise to $20,00 soon. But if it falls below the current level, the next support would be $18,843," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

    Ethereum, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, ethereum prices October 13
    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.4 percent to $1,289.2 with a market capitalisation of $158.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

    On Ethereum, Patel said, "Ethereum is one of the biggest gainers, with a rise of 0.85 percent over the past day. If ETH can continue to rise, bulls have an opportunity to seize the initiative to the next significant mark at $1,300."

    Dogecoin, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Dogecoin prices October 13
    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 2.3 percent on Thursday. Its market value stood at $7.9 billion. The trade volume was at $196.2 billion.

    Solana, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Solana prices October 13
    Solana | Solana fell 0.5 percent to $30.7 with a market capitalisation of $11.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $468.9 million in the last 24 hours.

    Shiba Inu, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Shiba Inu prices October 13
    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu slumped 2.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.6 billion. The trade volume was $125.2 million in the last 24 hours.

    Polygon, crypto, cryptocurrencies, cryptocurrency prices, cryptocurrency prices October 13, Polygon prices October 13
    Polygon | Polygon plunged three percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $6.8 billion. The trade volume was $181.9 million in the last 24 hours.

