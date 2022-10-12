Cryptocurrency prices on October 12: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethereum below $1,300 amid mixed moves in crypto tokens

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Wednesday. Bitcoin regained above $19,000 levels, and Ethereum remained below $1,300. The global crypto market cap stood at $918.3 billion, with a volume of $48.8 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.3 percent to $19,066.2. Its market value stood at $365.4 billion. The trade volume was at $27.2 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, rose 0.3 percent to $1,283.9 with a market capitalisation of $157.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $8.3 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 2.3 percent on Wednesday. Its market value stood at almost $8 billion. The trade volume was at $42.5 billion.

Solana | Solana slumped 1.9 percent to $30.9 with a market capitalisation of $11 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $665.7 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu gained 0.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.6 billion. The trade volume was $167.5 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 1.1 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $6.9 billion. The trade volume was $245.6 million in the last 24 hours.

