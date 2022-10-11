Cryptocurrency prices October 11: Bitcoin slips below $19,000, Ethereum below $1,300

SUMMARY Cryptocurrencies extended losses on Tuesday. Bitcoin slipped below $19,000 and Ethereum fell back below $1,300. The global crypto market cap stood at $917.6 billion, with a volume of $54.3 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, slumped 2.7 percent to $18,967.2. Its market value stood at $364.9 billion. The trade volume was at $28.8 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, slipped 3.8 percent to $1,273.5 with a market capitalisation of $156.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $9.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, plunged almost six percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $7.8 billion. The trade volume was at $305.1 billion.

Solana | Solana slumped 5.1 percent to $31.5 with a market capitalisation of $11.3 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $683 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 8.2 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.5 billion. The trade volume was $246.2 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon fell 3.9 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $6.9 billion. The trade volume was $344.4 million in the last 24 hours.