Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin hovered below $20,000 despite gains, Ethereum up 1.3%

SUMMARY Major cryptocurrencies extended gains on Monday. Bitcoin was below $20,000 despite gains. The global crypto market cap stood at $945.4 billion, with a volume of $33 billion in the past 24 hours.

1 / 8

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 0.4 percent to $19,476. Its market value stood at $373.6 billion. The trade volume was at $17.3 billion.

2 / 8

"BTC has gained nearly a percent in value over the past month. If buyers can hold the gained initiative, we might soon see BTC trade above the $19,600 zone. But if buyers lose control over the $19,000 mark, one can expect a sharp drop," said Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex.

3 / 8

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, climbed 1.3 percent to $1,325.2 with a market capitalisation of $163 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $5.8 billion in the last 24 hours.

4 / 8

On Ethereum, Patel said, "The price of Ethereum is trying to rebound from its support trendline. The price may likely consolidate for a few more sessions."

5 / 8

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.5 percent on Monday. Its market value stood at $8.3 billion. The trade volume was at $157.5 billion.

6 / 8

Solana | Solana jumped 2.1 percent to $33.2 with a market capitalisation of $11.8 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $440.1 million in the last 24 hours.

7 / 8

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 0.3 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.1 billion. The trade volume was $100.1 million in the last 24 hours.

8 / 8

Polygon | Polygon rose 2.6 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.3 billion. The trade volume was $186.6 million in the last 24 hours.