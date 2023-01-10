English
cryptocurrency News

Crypto Price Today: Polygon jumps 9%, Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens rise

By Sangam Singh  Jan 10, 2023 8:08:30 AM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Cryptocurrencies gained on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $850.9 billion, with a volume of nearly $43 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose 3.2 percent to $17,179.7. Its market value stood at $331.3 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $17.4 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether jumped 9.1 percent at $1,324.1 at the last count, with a market capitalisation of $162.1 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was almost $7.6 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, jumped 7.5 percent to $0.1. Its market value stood at $10.2 billion. The trade volume was at nearly $825.6 million.

Solana | Solana surged 46.4 percent to $16.1 with a market capitalisation of $6 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $1.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu rose 7.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $4.8 billion. The trade volume was almost $360.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon rose 8.9 percent to $0.8 with a market capitalisation of $7.4 billion. The trade volume was $406.8 million in the last 24 hours.

X